iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by C J Advisory Inc.

C J Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 1.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after acquiring an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,242,000.

ESGE opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

