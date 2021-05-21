iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12.

