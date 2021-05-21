Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.59

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 2006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

