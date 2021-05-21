Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.59

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 2006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
