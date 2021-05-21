IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $239.22. 1,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,770. IQVIA has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $237.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.