IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $236.74 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.