Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $19.30. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 66,345 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

