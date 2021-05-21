Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 87177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

