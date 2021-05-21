Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 363,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,752,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

