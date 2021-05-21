IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0303

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $228.81 million and $47.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00101904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.05 or 0.00947432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00096209 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

