Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Sells $769,994.90 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NVTA opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

