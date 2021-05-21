Investors Purchase Large Volume of IMAX Call Options (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,864% compared to the average volume of 213 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

IMAX opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

