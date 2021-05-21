Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $12,529,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 229,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

