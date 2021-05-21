Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invesque in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.
Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter.
About Invesque
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.