Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.