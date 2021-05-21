Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.07. The stock had a trading volume of 796,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,040,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.