Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

