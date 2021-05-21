Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Invesco worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,944,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

