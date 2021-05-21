Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,073.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 331,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 315,898 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.