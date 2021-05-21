Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $463,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

