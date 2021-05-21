Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

DWAS stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15.

