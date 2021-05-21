Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

