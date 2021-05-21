Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $827.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $827.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $832.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $820.49 and its 200 day moving average is $773.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

