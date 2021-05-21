Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,625 ($73.49).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

ITRK stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,846 ($76.38). 271,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,996.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,761.50. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,110 ($66.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 38.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

