International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.02%.

International General Insurance stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 82,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

