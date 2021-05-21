International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 92,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.62. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

