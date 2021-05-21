Intellinetics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intellinetics in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Intellinetics had a negative return on equity of 444.37% and a negative net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of INLX opened at $3.36 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.