Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $64.08 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

