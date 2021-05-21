IntegraFin Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 453 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 537.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.68.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

