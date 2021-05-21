Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings exited the first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company’s solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. Improvement in Cardiac and Neuromodulation business is a positive. Further, higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components buoy optimism. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $25 million in the first quarter. Year to date, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical and Cardio & Vascular sub-segments were witnessed in the quarter under review. Also, contraction in both gross and operating margins are woes. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 remain concerns.”

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Integer by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

