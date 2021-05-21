Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,535.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Proofpoint by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Proofpoint by 46.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFPT opened at $170.81 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFPT. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.07.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

