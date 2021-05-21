Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $17,718,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE CEQP opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.