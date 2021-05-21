Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,164,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

