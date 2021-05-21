Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

