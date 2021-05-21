Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $89.03 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

