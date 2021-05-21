Insights Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $23,080.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.60 or 0.08362201 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,253,138 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

