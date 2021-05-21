Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Sells 1,527 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $31,220,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Truist upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

