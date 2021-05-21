Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells $57,216.21 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,583.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $326.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

