Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 201 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $17,917.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $84.49. 458,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

