Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,032,410.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $61.67. 422,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

