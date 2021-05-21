Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $1,134,399.96 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 195,924 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $1,134,399.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,104,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RES opened at $5.07 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.