Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Sells $10,200.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 600 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $10,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $2,289,816.36.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.