Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $66,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,691,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,415,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

MORN opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.35. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Morningstar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.