Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells 31,490 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MU traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,847,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

