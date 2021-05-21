Insider Selling: IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.90 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 831,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

