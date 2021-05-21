Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.
IPGP traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 267,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.35 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
