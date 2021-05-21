Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

IPGP traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 267,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.35 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.