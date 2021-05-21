Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

