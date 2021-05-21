Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 15,872 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $491,400.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

