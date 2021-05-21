Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells $17,300.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $17,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,125.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $14,400.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $22,700.00.
NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
