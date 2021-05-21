Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells $17,300.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $17,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,125.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $22,700.00.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

