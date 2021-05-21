Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Sells 967 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

