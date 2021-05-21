Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Sells 967 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
