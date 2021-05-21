Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 259,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,759. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -206.43, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

